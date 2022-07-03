Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

