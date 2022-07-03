Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.