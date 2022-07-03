Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 4,176 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

