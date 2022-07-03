The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Kroger by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.