Empowered Funds LLC Buys 5,060 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 301.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Elevance Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

ELV opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.85 and its 200 day moving average is $474.08. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

