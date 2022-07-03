Asset Dedication LLC Sells 115 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.18. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

