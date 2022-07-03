Chicago Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after buying an additional 93,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Livent by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,089,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

