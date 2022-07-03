Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $2.46 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,630 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

