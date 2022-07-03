Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 7,243 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,967 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.