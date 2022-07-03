PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

