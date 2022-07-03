GFS Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 266.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,573.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

