Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

