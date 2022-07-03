J2 Capital Management Inc Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after acquiring an additional 977,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after buying an additional 726,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 901,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49.

