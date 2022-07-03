iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

