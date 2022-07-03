Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $134.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.