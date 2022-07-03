Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $43.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

