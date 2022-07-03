iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

