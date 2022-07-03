Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

