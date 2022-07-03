Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

