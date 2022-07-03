Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

VO stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

