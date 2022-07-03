J2 Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 34,403 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
