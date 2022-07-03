J2 Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $194.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

