J2 Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

