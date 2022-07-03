Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.27% of Avery Dennison worth $38,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

