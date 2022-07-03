Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

