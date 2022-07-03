Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after buying an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

