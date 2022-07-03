HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $2.25 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 276,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58. 3M has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

