HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 1,122 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

