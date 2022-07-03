HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BR opened at $146.42 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

