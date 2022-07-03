HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 798 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

