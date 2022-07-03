FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

