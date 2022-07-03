BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Comcast by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 857.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 430,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after buying an additional 385,800 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 75,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

