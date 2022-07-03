Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

