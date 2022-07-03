Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.