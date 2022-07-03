Field & Main Bank Acquires Shares of 600 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

