Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after acquiring an additional 418,123 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.