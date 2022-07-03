Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

