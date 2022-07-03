Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 62,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 120.2% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.25.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

