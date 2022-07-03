Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 962,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

