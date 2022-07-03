11,316 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

