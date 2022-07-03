Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

