Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3,395.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.23. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

