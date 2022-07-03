DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $54.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.