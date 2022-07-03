Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 52,757 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,757 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

