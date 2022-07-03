Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.70 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.