Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Elevance Health stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.