Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.95.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

