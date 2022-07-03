PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.77 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.