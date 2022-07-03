Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.