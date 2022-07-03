Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Shares of BXP opened at $90.60 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.61 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

